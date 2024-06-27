Review Extra: AGULHAS Mokarren Freediving Mask and Cepedianus Snorkel

I love freediving masks with plastic lenses.

I love their weight, the wider field of vision, and the image they give. I don’t love how easily they get scratched and how sometimes a lens pops out, forcing me to spend money on a whole new mask.

Enter AGULHAS.

They told me the lens is replaceable. That’s it – I must review it! First, with this concept, I’ll save money in the long run by replacing the entire mask once the lens gets too scratched up (I’m not gentle on my masks – I put them in the buoy when I dive with a nose clip). Second, the fewer masks I throw away, the better it is for the environment.

I also received the mask box and a snorkel for review, and now I feel complete – especially after reviewing their backpack. Let’s dive in, shall we?

First Impressions

Well, this is the first low-volume mask with a single polycarbonate lens that I’ve owned. Immediately cool! AGULHAS has three colors of the MOKARRAN masks and Cepedianus snorkels: Classic Black, Atlantic Blue, and California Kelp Yellow. It’s a very unique design with a smooth frame shaped after the hammerhead shark (who I just learned has 360-degree vision!), making it stand out in the crowd!

The MOKARRAN mask also has a lovely, thick matte skirt and mask strap—both feel very sturdy and have a velvety texture, which gives it a higher-quality feel. The nose pocket is also textured for a better grip and is easy to pinch!

The watertight mask box is a rigid cylinder, which ensures you can bump and grind it into anything and the contents stay fully protected. It does take up a noticeable amount of space in your bag, but I like to put socks or gloves inside mask boxes (along with my mask) to save on space, so I prefer the bigger size.

The Cepedianus snorkel is quite sturdy – the build is solid, and, like the mask skirt, it also feels velvety to the touch. It’s flexible, but not too flexible – I’ve held snorkels that can be pinched shut easily and bent in half like nothing. The AGULHAS Cepedianus snorkel has a markedly ‘tougher’ and well-built feel, but ultimately, this will come down to freedivers’ personal preference.

Performance

Wow, the field of vision is indeed very wide in the MOKARRAN mask! I usually can see the side edges of my original plastic mask quite clearly, but not so in this mask. I also feel that the mask skirt is a little ‘grippier,’ so it sticks to my skin easily, has a very comfortable fit, and doesn’t leak anywhere. Pinching my nose to equalize is a breeze, and I don’t have to do it so often due to the low-volume build. I also find that the mask’s streamlined adjustable buckle system is ideal for women who dive without a hood, as hair doesn’t get caught and tangled as easily as with other types of buckle systems!

But what was most impressive about the MOKARRAN mask was how easy it was to switch out the lens! Armed with a 3mm flathead screwdriver, I easily unscrewed the frame, wiggled it off gently from the mask skirt, replaced the lens with the UVA and UVB protective lens, and fitted the frame back onto the mask skirt. Then I did it again and switched back to the clear lens to make sure it was really that easy. Truly revolutionary! PLUS, you can buy replacement parts in different colors later, if you want, for an even more unique look. This ability to switch out lenses makes it completely worth the cost!

As I said, from my first impression, the snorkel is quite sturdy, which is a matter of preference for most. It comes with a ‘figure 8’ snorkel holder, but I prefer tucking it under my mask strap. However, the snorkel felt a little too solid against my head, so I found that attaching it to the mask strap with the snorkel holder was more comfortable. Additionally, the mouthpiece is very flexible, but the bite grip is a little thicker than my previous snorkel, which took some getting used to.

However, just be warned that the snorkel sinks quite quickly if it falls into the water. The only reason I noticed this is because when I go line training, I wear a nose clip and do part of my relaxation breathing with a snorkel. After a while, I switch to breathing with my face out of the water and place the snorkel in the buoy. One of the times, I didn’t place the snorkel inside properly, and it tumbled out – luckily, my buddy was quick enough to spot the snorkel and grab it before it sank to depth.

So, if you are like me and use the snorkel by itself sometimes, I highly suggest getting a neoprene snorkel cover so the snorkel floats (I also have one on my old snorkel).

Final Thoughts

As a freediver, I have a responsibility to the environment, and I feel better purchasing gear and putting my money into a company whose beliefs and values align with mine. AGULHAS’ commitment to producing gear that is built to last and to leave a sustainable impact makes me much keener to invest in their equipment. And thankfully, they make it easy with their brightly colored, highly functional, and revolutionary gear. I can’t wait to see what other products they come up with!

Features

MOKARRAN Mask

Materials: Polyamide frame, silicone skirt, polycarbonate lens, stainless steel screws, UVA & UVB protective lens

Modular design

All elements are replaceable

All materials are able to be recycled

Dimensions: 18cm x 11cm x 7cm (7.1in x 4.3in x 2.8in)

Weight: 120g (0.3lb)

Mask Box

Dimensions: 19cm x 11cm (7.5in x 4.3in)

Cylindrical

Weight: 245g (0.5lb)

Cepedianus Snorkel

Material: Silicone

Dimensions: 38cm x 13cm x 3cm

Weight: 130g

Easy to adjust mask attachment

Durable

Modular design

Mouthpiece is replaceable

Price

MOKARRAN Mask

$106 USD | €99 EUR | £85 GBP

Cepedianus Snorkel

$35 USD | €28 EUR | £33 GBP

