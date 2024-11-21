RIFFE Showcases New Saber Blue Water Spearguns

The folks at RIFFE International are showcasing their newest blue-water speargun, the Saber, at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The Saber is “kind of a cross between the Marauder and the Raider,” Julie Riffe says. “It is a mid-handle, but we had our old mid-handle gun, so we kind of like phased that one out because we wanted a whole new look and whole new style.”

The Sabre comes in large and medium sizes. “We don’t have any small ones, but we’re considering bringing a small one back,” she added.

The Saber will have four sizes, with their cost tentatively ranging between US$1,360/~€1,290 to $1,627/~€1,543.

For more info, go to speargun.com.