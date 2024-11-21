Thursday, November 21, 2024
RIFFE Showcases New Saber Blue Water Spearguns

John Liang
By John Liang

-

Riffe's New Saber Blue Water Spearguns

The folks at RIFFE International are showcasing their newest blue-water speargun, the Saber, at this year’s DEMA Show in Las Vegas.

The Saber is “kind of a cross between the Marauder and the Raider,” Julie Riffe says. “It is a mid-handle, but we had our old mid-handle gun, so we kind of like phased that one out because we wanted a whole new look and whole new style.

The Sabre comes in large and medium sizes. “We don’t have any small ones, but we’re considering bringing a small one back,” she added.

The Saber will have four sizes, with their cost tentatively ranging between US$1,360/~€1,290 to $1,627/~€1,543.

For more info, go to speargun.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

