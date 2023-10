The short environmental documentary “Saltwater Souvenirs” has won the Best Environmental Short Documentary at the Sugar Loaf Film Festival in New York.

The film follows Youtuber Sean McMullen, who is known as “Saltwater Sean,” and his quest to find what lies in the waters of Nova Scotia, from bottles to sunglasses and phones to credit cards!

Sean MacDougall directed “Saltwater Souvenirs.”

You can check out the teaser trailer for the film below.