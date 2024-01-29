Monday, January 29, 2024
Scuba Diving

Shearwater Research Launches Tern & Tern TX Dive Computers

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Shearwater research Tern and Tern Tx
Shearwater research Tern and Tern Tx

In the wake of some positive feedback at the 2023 DEMA Show, the new Tern and Tern Tx dive computers from Shearwater Research are now available for purchase.

The new computers were designed with the sport diver in mind and feature a host of features, including:

  • A 1.3”/3.3cm diameter AMOLED screen.
  • Depth rated to 120 meters/394 feet.
  • Five diving modes: Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, Gauge, and Freedive.
  • Both models are available with the Shearwater Remor quick connect bands.

The Tern Tx has some enhanced features, including:

  • Connection up to four Swift gas pressure transmitters.
  • A digital compass.

The Shearwater Tern retails at US$650/~£511/~€598, while the Shearwater Tern Tx retails at $775/~£610/~€713.

Commenting on the launch, Shearwater Systems Architecture Manager Tyler Coen stated:

“The simplicity of the display can certainly make it a great option for new divers, but the functionality makes it a great tool for a broad range of experience levels. In addition to the no-nonsense air and nitrox modes, it offers 3 Gas Nitrox mode, which can support users on much more advanced dives. The TX model also supports up to 4 wireless tank pressure displays and has sidemount mode.”

While Shearwater Research CEO Jason Leggatt added:

“We are excited to bring transmitter-enabled computers to more divers, delivering precision gas pressure information on a brilliant display. In combination with the Swift Transmitter, the Tern TX offers a world-class transmitter-enabled system at an attractive price.”

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
104,216FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US