Shearwater Research Launches Tern & Tern TX Dive Computers

In the wake of some positive feedback at the 2023 DEMA Show, the new Tern and Tern Tx dive computers from Shearwater Research are now available for purchase.

The new computers were designed with the sport diver in mind and feature a host of features, including:

A 1.3”/3.3cm diameter AMOLED screen.

Depth rated to 120 meters/394 feet.

Five diving modes: Air, Nitrox, 3 Gas Nitrox, Gauge, and Freedive.

Both models are available with the Shearwater Remor quick connect bands.

The Tern Tx has some enhanced features, including:

Connection up to four Swift gas pressure transmitters.

A digital compass.

The Shearwater Tern retails at US$650/~£511/~€598, while the Shearwater Tern Tx retails at $775/~£610/~€713.

Commenting on the launch, Shearwater Systems Architecture Manager Tyler Coen stated:

“The simplicity of the display can certainly make it a great option for new divers, but the functionality makes it a great tool for a broad range of experience levels. In addition to the no-nonsense air and nitrox modes, it offers 3 Gas Nitrox mode, which can support users on much more advanced dives. The TX model also supports up to 4 wireless tank pressure displays and has sidemount mode.”

While Shearwater Research CEO Jason Leggatt added:

“We are excited to bring transmitter-enabled computers to more divers, delivering precision gas pressure information on a brilliant display. In combination with the Swift Transmitter, the Tern TX offers a world-class transmitter-enabled system at an attractive price.”

You can find out more information here.