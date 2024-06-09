Sunday, June 9, 2024
SSI and DAN Celebrate 6 Years of Working Together

By Sam Helmy

DAN RRG Endorsed BY SSI For the Fourth Year In A Row

Scuba Schools International and the Divers Alert Network are celebrating six years of a partnership aimed at improving diver safety and education.

For the sixth year running, SSI endorses DAN RRG as the preferred Professional Liability insurance provider for its members and training centers.  

This year, SSI members who take up insurance can reduce their fees and save around 5% by taking the free online DAN course “What is Risk Management?

Commenting on the partnership, SSI Director of Sales Jeff Saenger stated:

“DAN has been an industry leader in providing diving insurance-related products for over 36 years. Each year, SSI continues to receive positive feedback from the growing number of SSI Centers and Professionals who trust DAN RRG or DWIG for their Professional Liability Insurance needs. SSI is proud to continue to recommend DAN RRG and DWIG as a Preferred Partner of SSI.”

While DAN President and CEO Bill Ziefle added:

“We appreciate SSI’s endorsement of DAN’s liability program, and we’re grateful for the trust placed in us by SSI pros. Their focus on instilling knowledge and building comfort in their students helps make this industry safer.”

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

