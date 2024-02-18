Stream2Sea Introduces New Sport Zinc Balm Sunscreen

Stream2Sea have announced the introduction of their new zinc balm sunscreen.

The new product offers outstanding performance without the white cast normally associated with Zinc. The new product is made with EcoSafe Zinc, a non-nano mineral that protects from UVA and UVB rays. Features of the new sunscreen include:

Water based offering SPF40 protection.

Provides at least 80 minutes of water-resistant protection.

100% USDA Certified Bio-based.

EWG Verified as safe and sustainable.

Has no fragrance or preservatives.

Commenting on the new product, Stream2Sea Founder Autumn Blum stated:

“This is totally unlike any sunscreen we’ve ever made. It’s made with nine simple ingredients plus our proprietary antioxidant blend that provides an extra layer of protection.

“Consumers have a preconceived notion that zinc sunscreen balms are like the stuff lifeguards used on their noses in the 70s. This revolutionary formula applies light, non-greasy, and sheer, and with the nourishing antioxidants, you might find your skin in better shape after a week’s vacation in the sun and saltwater…This really is a game-changer for people who are concerned about the impact of sunscreen on their health and on the health of our planet…This balm is packed with healthy minerals and botanical ingredients, so you – and your skin – will feel better when you’re wearing it.”

For more info, go to stream2sea.com.