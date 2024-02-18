Sunday, February 18, 2024
Ocean

Stream2Sea Introduces New Sport Zinc Balm Sunscreen

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Stream2Sea Introduces New Sport Zinc Balm Sunscreen (Image credit: Stream2Sea)
Stream2Sea Introduces New Sport Zinc Balm Sunscreen (Image credit: Stream2Sea)

Stream2Sea have announced the introduction of their new zinc balm sunscreen.

The new product offers outstanding performance without the white cast normally associated with Zinc. The new product is made with EcoSafe Zinc, a non-nano mineral that protects from UVA and UVB rays. Features of the new sunscreen include:

  • Water based offering SPF40 protection.
  • Provides at least 80 minutes of water-resistant protection.
  • 100% USDA Certified Bio-based.
  • EWG Verified as safe and sustainable.
  • Has no fragrance or preservatives.

Commenting on the new product, Stream2Sea Founder Autumn Blum stated:

“This is totally unlike any sunscreen we’ve ever made. It’s made with nine simple ingredients plus our proprietary antioxidant blend that provides an extra layer of protection.

“Consumers have a preconceived notion that zinc sunscreen balms are like the stuff lifeguards used on their noses in the 70s. This revolutionary formula applies light, non-greasy, and sheer, and with the nourishing antioxidants, you might find your skin in better shape after a week’s vacation in the sun and saltwater…This really is a game-changer for people who are concerned about the impact of sunscreen on their health and on the health of our planet…This balm is packed with healthy minerals and botanical ingredients, so you – and your skin – will feel better when you’re wearing it.”

For more info, go to stream2sea.com.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
105,872FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,100FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US