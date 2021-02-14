This week’s video is from Bastien Solei, an accomplished underwater artist, and entrepreneur.

In Tang’O a combination of water, lighting, and dancer Ariadna’s talent, we are offered an innovative take on underwater videography and art in general.

Filmed in the Y-40 the whole movie was made with trainer freedivers, shot at 10m, and over the course of 120 dives this magical movie was created.

