Team Discovers The Great Lakes Schooner Trinidad

Wisconsin maritime historians Brendon Baillod and Bob Jaeck have discovered the wreck site of the Great Lakes schooner Trinidad.

The wreck lies in nearly 300ft/91m of water off Algoma, Wisconsin. The result is the culmination of two years of work where the team searched for the wreck using side-scan sonar.

The Trinidad sank on May 11, 1880. She went down slowly, leading the team to believe she was very likely to be intact, which was the case. While thankfully all eight crew members escaped the ship’s sinking, sadly, the ship’s mascot, a large Newfoundland dog that was sleeping, went down with the vessel.

Because she was in a poor state of repair and was not carrying any precious cargo, no major efforts had been made to locate the wreck in the past. After finding the wreck, the team conducted dives to survey the Trinidad and construct a 3D digital model of the sunken vessels.

You can check out a video of the 3D model of the wreck below.