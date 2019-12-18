If you’re an avid technical diver, here’s your chance to honor those who have made major contributions to the field.

The folks at TEKDiveUSA are looking for nominations for the annual Technical Diving Awards that will be handed out at the organization’s Gala Dinner in April 2020:

“This is your opportunity to have your say and acknowledge the people, companies, equipment and services that have inspired your diving, enabled you to further your diving, or made your diving safer.”

The award categories are for:

* TEKDiveUSA Diver Award

* Discovery/exploration Award

* Media Award

* Innovation Award

* Outstanding Contribution to the Diving Industry Award

* Lifetime Achievement Award

The nomination submission deadline is January 15th, 2020.

For more info, fill out the survey at tekdiveusa.com.