TEKDiveUSA organizers have announced that due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s conference has been rescheduled to April 16th-18th, 2021.

According to an email sent Friday:

“We have worked to schedule around other industry events and make sure that we don’t conflict with the many reschedules. The event will still be comprised of the Friday Night BBQ, two days of world class presentations and exhibition of the finest technical diving companies. The Gala Awards Dinner will be the night where we celebrate success, catch up with old friends and make new contacts. We are working hard to make sure this event is worth waiting for and that you get the value you have come to expect from TEKDiveUSA.

“All events will take place at the The Hilton Orlando Lake Buena Vista, 1751 Hotel Plaza Boulevard, Lake Buena Vista FL. 32830. Booking the new dates for accommodations will begin as soon as The Hilton is able to get our links active on their site. We will send more updates on that as soon as possible.

“Our community has been so gracious and patient as we have worked through all of the many details involved in getting the conference rescheduled. We are truly strongest when we work together and we are so grateful to work with a passionate and resilient community. We are hoping that the news of TEKDiveUSA’s rescheduled conference will be a bright spot during a difficult time for many. All of the payments and tickets we have collected for the 2020 show had all been made to the venue, exhibition company, A/V, food and beverage along with the many moving parts of a conference like TEKDiveUSA, so we are unable to offer any refunds at this time. All ticket purchases, exhibition spaces, sponsorships will be honored for the TEKDiveUSA.2021 conference. Our terms and conditions which were agreed to at the time of purchase state that we would reschedule if at all possible and that all payments would proceed toward the upcoming event and we plan to make this event better than ever.”

For more info, go to the TEKDiveUSA website.