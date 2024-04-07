Sunday, April 7, 2024
Thailand Welcomes Back The Thailand Aggressor

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Thailand Aggressor

The Thailand Aggressor live aboard vessel is heading back to the idyllic waters of Thailand, with itineraries beginning November 2, 2024.

The Thailand Aggressor will operate the following schedule:

  • From November Through April, the vessel will operate in North Andaman and will explore destinations such as the Similan Islands.
  • From May through October, the Thailand Aggressor will explore the South Andaman Sea, including Hin Daeng and other sites in the Lanta National Park.

The Thailand Aggressor is a 35m/115ft vessel capable of carrying 16 passengers. It has five deluxe cabins and three master staterooms. The boat also has a sun deck, hot tub, onboard chef and state-of-the-art dive operation.

Commenting on the return of the vessel, Aggressor Adventures CEO Wayne Brown stated:

“We are thrilled to welcome the Thailand Aggressor back and offer two exciting itineraries. The marine life, the culture and the beautiful, smiling people of Thailand make this one of my favorite destinations. We are so committed to sharing this amazing region with our guests that we will soon offer Aggressor Signature Lodges spa packages in the Chiang Mai district in northern Thailand. An extended stay in this remote, eco-friendly lodge is the perfect complement to an Andaman Sea Thailand Aggressor scuba adventure.”

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

