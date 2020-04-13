In response to the global lockdown due to the COVID-19 crisis, the Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation has announced it will be providing free educational videos and live Facebook instruction to help people stuck at home.

Twenty-five videos, which are known as the “Jessica Harvey’s Expedition” series, will be available on the Guy Harvey website for free. The videos feature a host of sharks and marine animals, including great white, shortfin mako, oceanic whitetip, great hammerhead, grouper, barracuda and white marlin, among others.

In addition to the videos, the foundation will host live marine-inspired art instruction classes Monday to Friday on Facebook. The events will be held at 11:00 a.m. EST.

Commenting on the foundation’s efforts, Dr. Harvey stated:

“As we spend more time at home during this difficult time, these videos can provide terrific educational moments for families,” said Dr. Harvey. “From an early age, we can nurture a love of the sea, marine science and marine life. As they better understand the habits and habitats of marine wildlife, we can foster the next generation of ocean conservationists.”

You can find out more about Guy Harvey here and more information about the online classes here.