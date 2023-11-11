The Iconic Mark V Dive Helmet Celebrated On the Navy Anniversary

To celebrate the 248th anniversary of the US Navy, the History of Diving Museum has put together the story of the now legendary Mark V diving helmet.

The unit has a rich history since it is over 100 years old. Key milestones in the Mark V helmet include:

1912 Gunner and diver Geroge D. Stillson is tasked with evaluating standardized diving procedures and equipment.

1916 After the publication of Stillson’s report, The Mark V compressed air helmet was put into production.

1939: The Mixed gas Mark V helmet is used for the first time on the Squalus rescue.

The entire suit, including the Mark V, weighed nearly 200lbs/90kg.

1984: the last time the Mark V was used operation before being replaced.

The History of Diving Museum in Florida has a large number of Mark V helmets on display, as well as many of its antecedents, the Mark I through IV. The museum also features a vast range of diving memorabilia from navies and divers worldwide.