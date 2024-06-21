Friday, June 21, 2024
The latest Level Up Podcast Episode is Now Available

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Level Up podcast
Level Up podcast

The latest episode of the Level Up podcast is now available to download and watch on YouTube.

The podcast is designed to serve industry professionals and gives a deep, deep dive into a wide range of topics affecting the diving industry as a whole. The podcast is hosted by the following:

  • Greg, the Dive Master of Scuba Radio
  • William Cline, publisher of Scuba Diving Industry Magazine
  • Neal Watson, Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s Editor-at-Large

The latest edition of the podcast features the following authors discussing their work:

  1. How To Get Your Business Growing, Part Two: Cathryn Castle Garcia, C2G2 Productions, Azores Islands.
  2. Revolutionizing Diver Safety A New Self-Rescue Solution?: Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, Driggs, ID.
  3. The Latest Hot Topics In Diving PR: Scott Jones, Dive Newswire, Gilbert, AZ.
  4. Experiential Learning: A Campus Trend for Diving: Tec Clark, Nova Southwestern University, Fort Lauderdale, FL.
  5. The Dreams That Feed The Diving Industry: Dive Travel: Tom Leaird, Tom Leaird’s Underwater Service, Muncie, IN.

You can view the podcast episode below or find it on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

