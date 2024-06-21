The latest Level Up Podcast Episode is Now Available

The latest episode of the Level Up podcast is now available to download and watch on YouTube.

The podcast is designed to serve industry professionals and gives a deep, deep dive into a wide range of topics affecting the diving industry as a whole. The podcast is hosted by the following:

Greg, the Dive Master of Scuba Radio

William Cline, publisher of Scuba Diving Industry Magazine

Neal Watson, Scuba Diving Industry Magazine’s Editor-at-Large

The latest edition of the podcast features the following authors discussing their work:

How To Get Your Business Growing, Part Two: Cathryn Castle Garcia, C2G2 Productions, Azores Islands. Revolutionizing Diver Safety A New Self-Rescue Solution?: Dan Orr, Dan Orr Consulting, Driggs, ID. The Latest Hot Topics In Diving PR: Scott Jones, Dive Newswire, Gilbert, AZ. Experiential Learning: A Campus Trend for Diving: Tec Clark, Nova Southwestern University, Fort Lauderdale, FL. The Dreams That Feed The Diving Industry: Dive Travel: Tom Leaird, Tom Leaird’s Underwater Service, Muncie, IN.

You can view the podcast episode below or find it on Apple podcasts or Spotify.