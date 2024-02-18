Sunday, February 18, 2024
Ocean

The Ocean’s Smallest Plankton Is Often Overlooked And Underestimated

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Plankton (Adobe Stock)
Plankton are organisms drifting in oceans and seas. (Adobe Stock)

Researchers have highlighted that the smallest plankton in the ocean is the most abundant. Yet these tiny creatures measuring less than 20µm (or 0.02mm) in diameter are often overlooked and very poorly understood.

The main cause of this is that due to their size; they are very hard to identify, which in turn affects how they are treated. In recent studies in UK waters, researchers have shown that these tiny creatures compose 99.98% of plankton abundance, not to mention a whopping 71% of plankton biomass.

According to the lead author of the study, Associate Professor of Marine Conservation at the University of Plymouth Dr. Abigail McQuatters-Gollop:

“You hear of phrases like searching for a needle in a haystack, but this takes it to a whole new level. Identifying something that measures 0.02mm in the ocean is an immense challenge, but an increasingly important one at a time of huge environmental pressures. These plankton may be tinier than most people can realistically imagine, but they underpin the entire marine food web and play a critical role in producing the oxygen our planet needs. We need to take this silent majority more seriously.”

 You can find the original research here.

Sourcenewswise.com
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
105,833FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,100FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US