If you love taking underwater videos and have a competitive streak to you, you’ll want to check out this year’s Houston Underwater Film Festival.

This first-annual film festival is open for submissions of original underwater videos. Any filmmaker of any level can enter and there aren’t any entry fees.

HUFF aims to promote underwater film making and appreciation of the beauty and diversity of all things underwater as well as encouraging the art of underwater filmmaking.

The festival will have five categories:

* Novice (up 2 minutes) – Open to new filmmakers who seek assistance in post processing. Each film will be assigned to an experienced videographer from the Houston Underwater Photographic Society who will help edit and color correct the film, add titles, music, etc.

* Fixed Lens (up to 2 minutes) Films shot with cameras without interchangeable lenses. (Go Pro, SeaLife, etc.)

* Short Video (up to 2 minutes)

* Feature Length (2-5 minutes)

* Made in Texas – Films made by underwater videographers living in Texas

The deadline for entries is January 10th, 2020 and the festival will take place April 18-19, 2020 at the 14 Pews Theater in Houston, Texas.

For more info, go to hups.org/huff for links to submit works to the festival.