This week’s video is a slightly toungue-in-cheek yet educational video from Ted-Ed, the animated educational video part of TED. Narrated by Cella Wright, a science writer & award-winning documentary filmmaker, we learn about the humble sea cucumber: a brainless, fleshy form surrounding a digestive tract and bookended by a mouth and an anus. And while it might look odd, its daily toil paves the way for entire ecosystems to thrive. Cella Wright journeys to the bottom of the ocean to explore the lives of these sausage-shaped wonders.

