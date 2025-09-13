Saturday, September 13, 2025
Video Of The Week

The Incredible Calypso: Jacques Cousteau’s Crazy Exploration Vessel

By DeeperBlue.com

-

MORE FROM OUR VIDEO OF THE WEEK

No dive history is complete without Jacques Cousteau, and this 9-minute retrospective takes us inside the legendary research vessel Calypso. Built from a converted minesweeper in 1950, the Calypso became Cousteau’s floating base for dozens of undersea documentaries and expeditions.

The video walks us through its unique features—from underwater observation pods to helicopter pads and mini subs. Archival footage is spliced with modern-day restoration clips, showing both the vessel’s past innovation and its ongoing revival.

For DeeperBlue readers, this is a rare treat: a dive into how one man’s floating lab helped shape marine science and underwater filmmaking. It’s part history, part homage, and thoroughly inspiring.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.

 

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

DeeperBlue.com
DeeperBlue.comhttps://www.deeperblue.com
DeeperBlue.com is the world's most popular website and community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
113,050FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,500FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2025 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US