The Incredible Calypso: Jacques Cousteau’s Crazy Exploration Vessel

No dive history is complete without Jacques Cousteau, and this 9-minute retrospective takes us inside the legendary research vessel Calypso. Built from a converted minesweeper in 1950, the Calypso became Cousteau’s floating base for dozens of undersea documentaries and expeditions.

The video walks us through its unique features—from underwater observation pods to helicopter pads and mini subs. Archival footage is spliced with modern-day restoration clips, showing both the vessel’s past innovation and its ongoing revival.

For DeeperBlue readers, this is a rare treat: a dive into how one man’s floating lab helped shape marine science and underwater filmmaking. It’s part history, part homage, and thoroughly inspiring.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.