Drawn to the Sea – A Waterlust Film

Drawn to the Sea follows a marine biologist-meets-freediver as she explores larval behavior through visual storytelling. The 6-minute short, produced by Waterlust, blends science with underwater ballet. We see her train in breath control while collecting research samples, floating beside plankton clouds and reef slopes.

What makes it shine is the marriage of art and science. Interviews are overlaid with macro and wide shots that convey scale, both of the ocean and the ideas—the central message being that curiosity drives both exploration and research.

This is a film for those who believe science doesn’t have to be dry. It’s emotional, lyrical, and steeped in wonder.

Watch the video at the top of this post or on YouTube.