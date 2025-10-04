Saturday, October 4, 2025
Diving the WWII Wrecks of Chuuk (Truk) Lagoon

By DeeperBlue.com

A classic wreck mecca, Chuuk Lagoon delivers scale and story in equal measure. This episode follows a seasoned team across multiple WWII wrecks, switching between wide swim-throughs and careful artifact context. You see intact holds, guns, and machinery where history rests under a thin skin of coral. The pacing stays steady so each passage is clear and safe.

We like the respect shown to the sites. Buoyancy is nailed. Touch is minimal. The film explains why these ships lie where they do and how to approach them responsibly. It’s strong wreck storytelling that puts the ocean and its history first.

 

What is Video of the Week? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing.  We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

