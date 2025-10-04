Diving the WWII Wrecks of Chuuk (Truk) Lagoon

A classic wreck mecca, Chuuk Lagoon delivers scale and story in equal measure. This episode follows a seasoned team across multiple WWII wrecks, switching between wide swim-throughs and careful artifact context. You see intact holds, guns, and machinery where history rests under a thin skin of coral. The pacing stays steady so each passage is clear and safe.

We like the respect shown to the sites. Buoyancy is nailed. Touch is minimal. The film explains why these ships lie where they do and how to approach them responsibly. It’s strong wreck storytelling that puts the ocean and its history first.