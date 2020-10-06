Tuesday, October 6, 2020
Top Photographers To Discuss Their Careers Capturing Images Of The USA’s Marine Sanctuaries

John Liang
By John Liang

Beyond The Lens- Discovering Marine Sanctuaries Through Photography
Ever wonder how top photographers capture that perfect image to convey the wonders of the underwater world? What kind of technique, experience, and, yes, luck yield the beautiful pictures that transport us to faraway atolls and underwater seascapes?

The National Marine Sanctuary Foundation is hosting a series of virtual seminars and intimate discussions with world-class photographers on October 20th, October 27th and November 10th to celebrate the launch of “America’s Marine Sanctuaries: A Photographic Exploration,” publishing on October 20th from Smithsonian Books, and the upcoming 50th anniversary of the National Marine Sanctuary system.

Each of the three sessions will feature an expert underwater photographer sharing their stories of getting the perfect shot, finding their inspiration, and answering your photography questions. Tickets will be limited for each session.

The scheduled speakers include:

Oct. 20: Keith Ellenbogen, underwater photographer, Stellwagen Bank

Oct. 27: Melody Bentz, photographer, Hawaii

Nov. 10: Stephen Frink, underwater photographer, Florida Keys

Tickets can be purchased for individual sessions or as a package, and include an option to receive the book at a reduced price.

For more info, go here. And to buy a ticket, go here.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

