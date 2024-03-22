Truli Closing Down Date And Sale Announced

The owner of Truli Wetsuits has announced their closing down date and sale to move the last of its inventory.

The company will cease to trade on April 30, 2024. However, in the meantime, you have plenty of opportunities to pick a brilliant wetsuit between now and then from the hundreds that remain in stock.

Even though this is a closing-down sale, there are still lots of suites available in many sizes. In addition, bulk orders by clubs, school groups and such are up for negotiation. So, if you want to pick up a Truli suit, you’ll have to hurry since it will end in a flash.

You can find out more about the Truli sizing here and the available sizes here.