Friday, March 22, 2024
Truli Closing Down Date And Sale Announced

Sam Helmy
Truli Wetsuits Fit The Female Form
The owner of Truli Wetsuits has announced their closing down date and sale to move the last of its inventory.

The company will cease to trade on April 30, 2024. However, in the meantime, you have plenty of opportunities to pick a brilliant wetsuit between now and then from the hundreds that remain in stock.

Even though this is a closing-down sale, there are still lots of suites available in many sizes. In addition, bulk orders by clubs, school groups and such are up for negotiation. So, if you want to pick up a Truli suit, you’ll have to hurry since it will end in a flash.

You can find out more about the Truli sizing here and the available sizes here.

Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

DeeperBlue.com is the World's Largest Community dedicated to Freediving, Scuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We've been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

