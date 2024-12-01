Sunday, December 1, 2024
US Government Begins Five-Year Review Of Brazilian Guitarfish

John Liang
By John Liang

Brazilian Guitarfish (Image courtesy NOAA Fisheries)
Brazilian Guitarfish (Image courtesy NOAA Fisheries)

The US National Marine Fisheries Service has announced the initiation of a five-year review of the endangered Brazilian guitarfish.

The Endangered Species Act (ESA) requires the US government to conduct a review of listed species at least once every five years to determine whether a species should be removed from the list (i.e., delisted), reclassified from an endangered species to a threatened species (i.e., downlisted), or reclassified from a threatened species to an endangered species (i.e., uplisted).

According to the NMFS announcement:

“The determination must be based on the best scientific and commercial data available at the time of the review. Therefore, we request relevant information (e.g., biology, threats, and conservation efforts) that has become available since our previous review of the species.”

NMFS last performed a review of the Brazilian guitarfish in 2015. Background information on the species is available on the NMFS website.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

