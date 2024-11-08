Friday, November 8, 2024
Velaa Private Island Offers The Ideal Family Getaway

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

-

Avi Bar Aerial - Velaa Private Island
Avi Bar Aerial - Velaa Private Island

Velaa Private Island offers the perfect family getaway in the Maldives.

The island is a playground for adults and kids with plenty of amenities for both to enjoy. The host of activities kids can indulge in during their stay includes:

  • Maldivian baseball.
  • Koraa (Maldivian hopscotch).
  • talent shows, and pirate ship adventures.
  • the Lha Velaa Kids Club which features the largest kids’ water park in the Maldives.

Depending on your time of visit, there seasonal programming such as Santa’s Arrival on Christmas Day.

With great activities for kids and adults, the resort can be ideal for families who want to relax while the little ones are kept busy and occupied. 

You can find out more information here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

