This week’s video is another beautiful video from Alexey Molchanov – this time a touching tribute to his mother Natalia Molchanova. We get a glimpse into the life of the freediving legend. Natalia was a freediving world champion and the holder of 42 world records. She remains the world’s most titled freediver ever, achieving world records in all freediving disciplines. She won a total of 22 individual gold medals and two team gold medals at Freediving World Championships during her career. On 25th September 2009, she became the first woman ever to pass 100 meters depth on a breath-hold in Constant Weight, with a freedive to 101 meters.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

Got a great video to share? Send us your video today here

We also recommend that you use Paralenz Dive Camera to capture amazing underwater footage. Groundbreaking new features and the tough, durable design, makes the Paralenz Dive Camera a favorite by experts and novices in all dive communities, from the commercial technical diver to the occasional holiday underwater explorer. You can get yours today at Paralenz.com.