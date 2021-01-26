Virtual WhaleFest Monterey Starts This Week

Tuesday, January 26, 2021
By John Liang

Monterey, California’s annual WhaleFest event begins in virtual form this week, with a plethora of ocean-related talks taking place online.

“This year’s program will have presentations about Minke whales, dolphins and porpoises, leatherback turtles, intertidal gastropods, orcas, and amazing creatures from the deep sea.

“Other topics cover new ways to prevent whale entanglements, the latest developments in the Monterey Bay National Marine Sanctuary and the connection between vineyards and the ocean environment.”

Livestreams will take place on Youtube and Facebook from 6:30pm to 8:30pm US Pacific Time from Tuesday, January 26th through Friday, January 29th.

For more info, go to whalefest.org or check out a video from last year’s WhaleFest below.

John Lianghttps://www.deeperblue.com/
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

