Friday, August 7, 2020
Visit The Museum of Underwater Art With Adrenalin Snorkel and Dive

By Sam Helmy

-

New Sculpture Highlights Sea Temperature In Real Time
Adrenalin Snorkel and Dive has announced that it has started running trips to Australia’s Museum of Underwater Art.

The site is at John Brewer Reef and is the first underwater art museum in the southern hemisphere.

The museum is a four-part installation that is designed to inspire and provide an underwater experience that will encourage and inspire reef conservation. One of the highlights of the exhibit is the 72m/~236ft-long Coral Greenhouse that presents a fantastic mix of art and science.

According to Paul Crocombe, the owner of Adrenalin Snorkel and Dive:

“The Museum of Underwater Art will introduce more people to the Great Barrier Reef. The installation will be a conduit to involve people into learning about reef, historic significance to the traditional owners, threats to the reef and actions we can take to protect it.”

You can find out more information about Adrenalin Snorkel and Dive here, and more about the Museum of Underwater Art here.

Check out a video of the MOUA below.

Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor.

