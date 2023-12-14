Thursday, December 14, 2023
William Winram Sets New Men’s CMAS Variable Weight-No Fins World Record

John Liang
-

Freediver William Winram announced this week he recently set a new men’s CMAS world record in the Variable Weight-No Fins discipline off Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

In a Facebook post, Winram says he dove to 140m/459ft, riding an assisted sled down and swimming back up without fins.

The dive took 3 minutes 33 seconds and surpassed the previous record by 4 meters (13 feet).

The record is pending and “will be confirmed by CMAS in due time,” according to Winram.

(Featured image credit: Alice Cattaneo via Facebook)

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

