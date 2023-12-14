William Winram Sets New Men’s CMAS Variable Weight-No Fins World Record

Freediver William Winram announced this week he recently set a new men’s CMAS world record in the Variable Weight-No Fins discipline off Sharm El Sheikh, Egypt.

In a Facebook post, Winram says he dove to 140m/459ft, riding an assisted sled down and swimming back up without fins.

The dive took 3 minutes 33 seconds and surpassed the previous record by 4 meters (13 feet).

The record is pending and “will be confirmed by CMAS in due time,” according to Winram.

(Featured image credit: Alice Cattaneo via Facebook)