Women Divers Hall of Fame 2021 Scholarships Applications Now Open

The Women Divers Hall of Fame (WDHOF) has announced it is now accepting applications for its 2021 roster of scholarships and training grants.

The grants and scholarships cover a diverse area of research, and while some are only open to women, many are open to men as well. Scholarships on offer to women for 2021 include:

Marine Conservation Scholarship for graduate level-3 awards.

Marine Conservation Scholarship for undergraduate level-3 awards.

Coral and Seagrass Rehabilitation Fellowship-4 awards.

Sea Turtle Conservation Grant-1 award.

Underwater Archaeology – Graduate & Undergraduate levels- 1 award each.

Sea to Space Extreme Environment Physiology Grant- 2 awards.

Undergraduate Marine Research Internship-1 award.

The list of grants is also extensive and includes:

Basic and advanced dive training grants- 7 and 6 awards, respectively.

Hardhat dive training- 1 award.

Diver medical education- 2 awards.

Instructor advanced education- 1 award.

Application criteria will vary for each grant/scholarship.

You can download and find out more information here, or email for more information here.