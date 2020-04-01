The COVID-19 pandemic and ensuing global shutdown has resulted in millions of kids stuck at home, with parents scrambling to find online educational materials to keep the little tykes occupied.

One option is to learn all about sharks via Sharks4Kids.

They offer lesson plans, curriculum, activities, teaching guides and more. All are free to download.

For the next four weeks, they will also be hosting free shark webinars featuring scientists, divers, photographers, conservationists and more. All you need is the free Zoom application to watch live. Check out the website for more information and the updated schedule.

To learn more, go to www.sharks4kids.com.