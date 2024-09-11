Women’s Constant Weight Bi-Fins On 3rd Day of 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship

The third day of the 33rd AIDA Depth World Championship in Ajaccio, Corsica, brought forth stunning performances in the Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB) category for women. The calm and favorable sea conditions provided the perfect setting for athletes to showcase their skills without any hindrance from currents or waves.

RELATED: Constant Weight No Fins Performances Continue at 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship

Understanding Constant Weight Bi-Fins (CWTB)

It’s probably the most common depth version of Freediving. The diver descends on a using either bi-fins, typically a wetsuit, and a small amount of weight. The diver cannot pull on any guide ropes or change the weight used. CWTB is considered one of the core competitive freediving disciplines, highlighting a balance of strength, technique, and efficient use of oxygen.

RELATED: Freediving Disciplines Explained

Record-Breaking Performances

Today’s CWTB competition saw remarkable achievements, with several athletes setting new records:

Marianna Gillespie (Individual International): Reached a depth of 96m, securing a victory. Earlier in the championship, Gillespie had claimed a bronze medal in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline.

Reached a depth of 96m, securing a victory. Earlier in the championship, Gillespie had claimed a bronze medal in the Constant Weight No Fins (CNF) discipline. Enchante Gallardo (USA, Hawaii): Achieved a depth of 91m, setting both a new Continental Record for North America and a National Record for the USA.

Achieved a depth of 91m, setting both a new Continental Record for North America and a National Record for the USA. Talya Davidoff (South Africa): Reached 84m, establishing a new Continental Record for Africa and a National Record for South Africa.

National Records Set

In addition to the podium finishers, several national records were set throughout the competition:

Marine Simonis (Belgium) – 75m

(Belgium) – 75m Maria Bobela Klovar (Poland) – 82m

(Poland) – 82m Marta Gil (Spain) – 81m

(Spain) – 81m Yulia Marievich (Latvia) – 66m

(Latvia) – 66m Nikita Fima Atriyu (Indonesia) – 66m

(Indonesia) – 66m Amal Alnabwany (Syria) – 48m

(Syria) – 48m Tatiana Mendes Barbosa (Cape Verde) – 47m

A Diverse Field of Competitors

The third day of the competition featured 30 female athletes from 19 countries, representing a blend of seasoned competitors and emerging talent. It was particularly inspiring to see participants from nations where freediving is gaining popularity, such as Cape Verde, Syria, and Costa Rica. Their presence underscores the sport’s expanding global reach and inclusivity.

Watch The Highlights

You can watch the highlights from Day 3 below or on YouTube.

Stay updated with DeeperBlue.com for more insights and reports from the 33rd AIDA Freediving Depth World Championship.