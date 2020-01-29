Tech company JAMADE GERMANY recently unveiled the AMAZEA, the world’s first 3D-printed underwater scooter.

The AMAZEA was constructed using BigRep ONE 3D printers, and given its first public viewing at last week’s BOOT Trade Show in Germany.

For the first time ever, a consumer water sports mobility device will be 75% additively manufactured (AM) with serial-produced, custom 3D-printed parts. The AMAZEA scooters’ body and front parts are being produced on three BigRep ONE large-format 3D printers using engineering-grade materials.

The AMAZEA will be available in three colors: White, Red and Yellow. Depending on your driving style, the lithium-ion batteries allow use of up to an hour.

There’s also a smartphone app that can tell you the exact location of your AMAZEA if someone else is driving it. The app also tells you how much battery time is left along with other system states.

For more info, go to amazea.com.