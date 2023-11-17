Friday, November 17, 2023
Yamamoto Creates Waves at DEMA Show with Spectacular Aurora Neoprene Range

Victoria Brown
By Victoria Brown

Yamamoto Aurora color range

Get ready to be amazed as Yamamoto, the maestros of neoprene, unveiled their latest sensation at the DEMA Show: the Aurora Neoprene range.

The new range is illuminated by the same SCS technology in previous neoprenes, but now it’s prettier. The original SCS material was developed with function in mind, to reduce water resistance in the water so you can go faster, making this neoprene very popular among divers and triathelets alike.

Flexible, hydrophilic and soft, immerse yourself in water and watch the Aurora come alive, revealing a stunning palette of true colors that will leave you with goosebumps.

Featuring three distinct colorways — Coral Reef, Sunrise and Ocean — this series goes beyond the norm, delivering a dynamic spectrum of colors. Each shade isn’t confined to a single tone; instead, it unfolds in endless iridescence, capturing the light with every movement.

Crafted with the intention to illuminate the underwater world, this 1.5mm neoprene is available in sheets.

Contact Yamamoto directly on their website or Instagram to discover prices and to order sheets of neoprene.

Victoria is a staff writer for DeeperBlue.com. Avidly exploring the underworld since she was twelve, Victoria has been a professional diver for sixteen years and is now based back in the UK following many years touring the snowiest peaks and deepest green seas. From safety diving on media projects to creating content for the coolest brands in the diving industry, she has diving written all over her. Topside she can be found flying about on her bicycle or taking snaps of Sharky the cat.

