Yamamoto Creates Waves at DEMA Show with Spectacular Aurora Neoprene Range

Get ready to be amazed as Yamamoto, the maestros of neoprene, unveiled their latest sensation at the DEMA Show: the Aurora Neoprene range.

The new range is illuminated by the same SCS technology in previous neoprenes, but now it’s prettier. The original SCS material was developed with function in mind, to reduce water resistance in the water so you can go faster, making this neoprene very popular among divers and triathelets alike.

Flexible, hydrophilic and soft, immerse yourself in water and watch the Aurora come alive, revealing a stunning palette of true colors that will leave you with goosebumps.

Featuring three distinct colorways — Coral Reef, Sunrise and Ocean — this series goes beyond the norm, delivering a dynamic spectrum of colors. Each shade isn’t confined to a single tone; instead, it unfolds in endless iridescence, capturing the light with every movement.

Crafted with the intention to illuminate the underwater world, this 1.5mm neoprene is available in sheets.

Contact Yamamoto directly on their website or Instagram to discover prices and to order sheets of neoprene.