Saturday, October 21, 2023
Underwater Imaging

16th MantaFest Was As Successful As Ever

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers by Tim Rock.
Manta Ray Bay Resort & Yap Divers by Tim Rock.

All involved have declared the 16th annual Yap MantaFest an outstanding success.

The two-week-long event, the biggest Pacific underwater photography event, was a fantastic experience for everyone involved, as it is every year.

Underwater photographers this year feasted their lenses on a vast array of wildlife, from manta rays and sharks to mandarinfish, bumpedhead parrotfish and turtles.  The event featured a photography competition, which Ann Donahue won.

Commenting on the experience, Bill Acker, event founder and owner of the host property Manta Ray Bay Resort and Yap Divers, stated:

“Our heartfelt gratitude extends to the distinguished dive photographers David Fleetham, Tim Rock, Frank Schneider, and Marty Snyderman for their invaluable contributions. Their daily seminars and expert tips enriched the experience for all. We eagerly look forward to welcoming participants for next year’s event which will be held from August 24th to September 8th, 2024.”

You can find out more and view the winning images here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
100,933FollowersFollow
0FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
7,311FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,080SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2023 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US