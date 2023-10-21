16th MantaFest Was As Successful As Ever

All involved have declared the 16th annual Yap MantaFest an outstanding success.

The two-week-long event, the biggest Pacific underwater photography event, was a fantastic experience for everyone involved, as it is every year.

Underwater photographers this year feasted their lenses on a vast array of wildlife, from manta rays and sharks to mandarinfish, bumpedhead parrotfish and turtles. The event featured a photography competition, which Ann Donahue won.

Commenting on the experience, Bill Acker, event founder and owner of the host property Manta Ray Bay Resort and Yap Divers, stated:

“Our heartfelt gratitude extends to the distinguished dive photographers David Fleetham, Tim Rock, Frank Schneider, and Marty Snyderman for their invaluable contributions. Their daily seminars and expert tips enriched the experience for all. We eagerly look forward to welcoming participants for next year’s event which will be held from August 24th to September 8th, 2024.”

You can find out more and view the winning images here.