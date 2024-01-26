Friday, January 26, 2024
321FREEDIVE Conference Day 2 Recap

By John Liang

321FREEDIVE Conference organizer Jennifer Morgan introducing the Depth Blackout Rescue Technique workshop
Day 2 of the 321FREEDIVE Conference in Fort Lauderdale, Florida saw the first half of the day with participants and instructors in the pools of the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center and the other half of the day learning about freediving in overhead and enclosed environments as well as learning what it’s like to be an underwater stuntwoman and trainer.

The day began with in-pool workshops on static apnea, dynamic with fins as well as depth training. The beauty of being at a facility like the Fort Lauderdale Aquatic Center was that participants were able to use both the regular swimming pools as well as the 20-foot/6-meter dive pool.

321FREEDIVE Conference - Enchante Gallardo teaches what to do in case of a freediving blackout
Following a lunch break, participants had a chance to listen to Dr. Juan Valdivia, a neurologist and competitive freediver, talk about the causes of and risk mitigation for freediving-related blackouts.

321Freedive - Juani Valdivia
After that, a panel discussion on freediving risk factors of overhead and enclosed environments took place, featuring Valdivia, Immersion Freediving founder Ted Harty, underwater stuntwoman Liz Parkinson, freediving medicine practitioner Fernando “Bizo” Silva and diving off the grid advocate Rachel Novak.

321Freedive Panel - Overhead and Enclosed Environments
The day concluded with Parkinson talking about her career as an underwater stuntwoman and the various movies she’s worked on in recent years.

Liz Parkinson talks about her work on the Netflix THAI CAVE RESCUE series
Liz Parkiinson talks about her experiences on BLACK PANTHER: WAKANDA FOREVER R
Liz Parkinson talks about her experiences working on the Disney+ series AHSOKA
If you’re in the Fort Lauderdale area and want to learn more, the conference runs through Saturday and tickets and the remaining schedule are available at 321freediving.com.

John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

