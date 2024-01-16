AA Expands Its Summer Schedule To Bonaire From Miami

American Airlines and Tourism Corporation Bonaire have announced an expansion to the summer flight schedule from Miami during June and July 2024.

The move follows on from the successful increase of flights during the winter season.

Currently, AA is offering three scheduled weekly flights through April 2024. From June 2024, the airline will transition to three flights per week on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday.

Commenting on the increase, Miles Mercera, the CEO of Tourism Corporation Bonaire, stated:

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with American Airlines and offer enhanced accessibility to Bonaire. The increased flights during the summer months underline our commitment to providing travelers with more flexibility and options to experience the beauty and unique offerings of Bonaire.”