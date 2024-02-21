Aggressor Adventures and Mares Announce New Partnership

Aggressor Adventures and Mares have announced a new partnership for 2024, with Mares becoming the exclusive supplier and brand of diving equipment for Aggressor’s executive management team, staff and for guests within the rental equipment complement aboard 21 Aggressor Adventures yachts.

According to Aggressor Adventures Chairman and CEO Wayne Brown:

“We are excited to partner with Mares, who shares our high standards, commitment to customer ser-vice and passion for adventure travel. Mares has manufactured exceptional diving gear for over 75 years, and we have been providing adventure travel for over 40 years. We are both committed to the long-term success and growth of scuba diving. We look forward to working together on joint market-ing programs and promotions that will benefit dive centers, travel agents and our customers.”

In the coming months, Aggressor guests will be able to rent Mares regulators, BCDs and dive computers during their scuba vacations. If a passenger’s personal dive equipment fails, or their luggage is lost, Aggressor’s onboard staff may provide them “free Mares loaner” gear during their cruise.

The two companies will also host joint promotions throughout the year.

For more info about the deal, go to aggressor.com.