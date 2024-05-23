Thursday, May 23, 2024
AGULHAS Launches Inaugural Set Of Sustainable Masks, Snorkels and Backpacks

By John Liang

Agulhas Mask (Photo credit- Anthony Dickenson)

The folks at AGULHAS have launched their inaugural set of sustainable masks, snorkels and backpacks.

The low-volume Mokarran Mask is fully modular, with every single part able to be replaced; the snorkel is solid silicone, flexible and durable; while the backpack is made from recycled materials with dive-specific features like outer straps for fins.

With over 20 years of freediving experience, co-founders Hanli Prinsloo and Peter Marshall have travelled the globe exploring, documenting and protecting the ocean. But with every piece of new equipment bought, the question of better and more sustainable products was raised.

AGULHAS freediving low-volume mask & snorkel

The list of “how I would make this product better” became so long that like-minded freedivers Paola Rigamonti and Domenico Iuliano joined the team to help turn that long wish list into purpose-built products with the highest possible sustainability standards. Seeing the potential of an ocean lifestyle brand built around the compelling world of freediving, AGULHAS was born.

According to Prinsloo:

“At AGULHAS we want your ocean exploration gear to not be either comfortable or beautiful or sustainable, but to combine the best in ocean friendly design to achieve all three! We want to allow every ocean lover the opportunity to explore below the surface – without damaging the very ocean you love.”

AGULHAS Bag (Photo credit – Dougal Paterson)

The masks and snorkels are available in three colors.

The masks retail for £85/US$106.75/€98.90.

The snorkels retail for £28/$35.16/€32.58.

The bags — available in two colors — retail for £125/$156.98/€145.44.

For more info, go to agulhasocean.com.

