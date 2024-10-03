Thursday, October 3, 2024
AIDA Announces Freediving Science And Medicine Conference

By John Liang

AIDA International has announced the first-ever International Conference on Freediving Science and Medicine (FDF24) will take place in Dahab, Egypt, on October 31st, 2024.

The event will bring together leading scientists and experts from around the world to explore the latest research and advancements in freediving medicine and physiology, according to a post on the AIDA Facebook page.

Chaired by the member of AIDA International’s Medical & Science Committee, Dr. Juani Valdivia from the US, the organization says the conference underscores its commitment to:

  • Advancing scientific research in the field of freediving.
  • Ensuring the safety of freedivers through science and education for medical teams.
  • Upholding a strict anti-doping policy in the sport.

Spots to attend are limited – for more details and to register yourself, go to https://fdf24.tilda.ws/.

