Wednesday, October 18, 2023
Freediving

AIDA Board To Hold Assembly Meeting On Doping

John Liang
By John Liang

AIDA has announced it will hold an “assembly meeting” later this month meant “in response to the misinformation circulating in the Freediving community.”

The meeting will take place “between 27-30 October” according to an AIDA Instagram post:

“The meeting will cover topics such as doping, assembly special vote requests and the 31st AIDA Freediving World Championship in Limassol.”

The post continues:

“The AIDA Board emphasizes the importance of this meeting and invites the AIDA community to contact their AIDA National representatives to encourage them to attend. Contact information for each AIDA National can be found at the link in our bio.

“AIDA National representatives, please contact secretary@aidainternational.org, if you didn’t receive an e-mail invitation.”

AIDA’s move comes in response to the World Underwater Federation (CMAS) announcing this week it has resolved to discontinue further cooperation with AIDA.”

