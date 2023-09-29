Friday, September 29, 2023
AIDA Depth World Championship 2023 Day 7: Five Women’s CWT National Records Set

John Liang
-

Jung A Kim Celebrates her successful 96m/315ft dive at AIDA Depth WC
Jung A Kim Celebrates her successful 96m/315ft dive at AIDA Depth WC

The final day of the women’s portion of the AIDA Depth World Championship off Limassol, Cyprus saw five new national records in the Constant Weight (CWT) discipline.

Podium

South Korea’s Jung A Kim took home the CWT gold with her 96m/315ft dive, while Germany’s Jennifer Wendland and China’s Qihong Han shared the silver with dives to 92m/302ft.

As for the overall women’s standings, Kim came in first with 327 total points, while Croatia’s Sanda Delija took home the silver with 296 points and the Czech Republic’s Arena Vanova nabbed the bronze with 291 points.

National Records

Latvia’s Yulia Marievich, Spain’s Marta Gil and Mexico’s Camila Jaber all successfully dove to 77m/253ft.

Indonesia’s Nikita Fima Atriyu got her fourth national record at the World Championship, diving to a CWT depth of 71m/233ft.

Hong Kong’s Jiaoyi Li surpassed her own 65m/213ft record with a successful dive to 70m/230ft.

Depth Challenges

While there were fortunately no blackouts on the last day of the Women’s competition, and only two red cards, some of the competitors gunning for records came up a bit short.

France’s Marianna Gillespie had her sights on a 103m/338ft National Record dive, but had to turn back at the 97m/318ft mark. It also cost her a place on the podium for the CWT competition.

The USA’s Enchante Gallardo successfully dove to what would have been a 98m/322ft Continental Record and drew a white card, but after judges’ video review it was converted to a red card for turning back up at 93m/305ft and then going back down to her announced depth.

Enchante Gallardo doing a loop at 93m/305ft before going back down to her announced depth of 98m/322ft. (Image credit: AIDA/Diveye/YouTube)
Croatia’s Sanda Delija was going for a 90m/295ft national record, but turned back at the 76m/249ft mark.

Results

Check out the full results along with the video replay below.

AIDA Depth World Championship Limassol 2023 - Constant Weight (CWT) - Women

AIDA Depth WC - Women - CWT

(Featured Image credit: AIDA/YouTube)

