Alchemy Unveils New ‘Heavy’ Freediving Neck Weight

The folks at Alchemy have introduced a new, heavier Freediving Neck Weight.

Whereas the original version had a negative buoyancy ranging between 0.93kg to 1.55kg (2.05lbs to 3.42lbs), the new version has weight ranges of between 1.8kg to 2.2kg (3.97lbs to 4.85lbs).

The Heavy Neck Weight features the same “Responsive Memory Architecture” that allows a comfy fit. It retails from €100/~US$105 to €120/~$126 depending on the length and negative buoyancy.

The neck weight’s specs include:

Available Lengths: 40, 45, 50 cm

Available Buoyancy: 1 per length

Negative Buoyancy: From 1.8kg to 2.2kg

Color: Silver Grey Metallic

Material: Silicone Encapsulated Lead

Silicone Tensile Strength: 10 N/mm2?Silicone Density: 1.12 g/cm3

For more info, go to alchemy.gr or check out the video below.