Alexey Molchanov’s 136m CWT World Record Dive

Saturday, August 23, 2025
Follow elite freediver Alexey Molchanov as he descends to 136m in the constant-weight (CWT) discipline—an ascent that redefined human limits at the 2023 freediving championship in Roatán, Honduras. The video captures his steady pre-dive ritual: calm breaths, relaxed facial expression, and measured stretching. Then the rope drop—controlled, intentional, nearly silent.

Underwater footage reveals the physical shift as pressure mounts: chest compresses, equalisation pulses in ear canals, and his form remains tight. The ascent is a masterclass in timing—hands glide along the rope at a precise pace, technique unwavering. Support divers at safety stops are ready but needed only for a few silent strokes to the surface.

What makes this compelling is the balance of spectacle and technique. The film provides context—a brief voice-over explains CWT rules, physiological stresses, and Molchanov’s record-breaking history. It’s the rare blend of human challenge, science, and grace that DeeperBlue readers love.

