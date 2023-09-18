All Star Liveaboards Announce Citizen Science Opportunities

All Star Liveaboards has announced a slew of upcoming citizen science opportunities aboard their vessels worldwide.

These allow divers to “do their part” and learn and help conserve the wonders of the natural world. Upcoming options include:

Diadema Relocation and Coral Restoration, The Bahamas aboard All Star Cat Ppalu. Guests can take part in Diadema collection and reef cleaning. The following upcoming trips are:

March 9-15, 2024

April 20-26, 2024

August 10-17, 2024

October 5-11, 2024

Red Sea Sharks Trust, Egypt. Learn more and help preserve oceanic whitetip sharks aboard the All Star Red Sea with Dr. Elke Bojanowski, the founder of the Red Sea Sharks Trust. During these trips, divers share their images to help gain a better understanding of the animal’s lifecycle.

Manta Trust, Indonesia. Another excellent opportunity for divers to put their cameras to good use in association with a member of the Manta Trust aboard the All Star Aurora. The next scheduled trip runs February 13-22, 2024.

You can find out more here.