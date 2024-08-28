Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel Is Offering Private Freediving Lessons

French freediver Arthur Guérin-Boëri is now offering private freediving lessons for guests of the Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in France.

Guérin-Boëri, the most titled French athlete in freediving history and the subject of the documentary film “Sunny Boy,” will teach breath work and relaxation techniques on shore as well as an open water session as part of what the hotel is dubbing the “World of Silence” experience.

The experience will cost US$1563 (~€1397) per person and $1898 (~€1696) for two people. Group dives for up to four people are also available. There’s also a $241 (~€215) spa treatment, and room rates start at $384 (~€343) per night.

For more info, go to anantara.com.