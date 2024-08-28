Monday, September 9, 2024
Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel Is Offering Private Freediving Lessons

Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel Is Offering Private Freediving Lessons (Image credit: Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel)

French freediver Arthur Guérin-Boëri is now offering private freediving lessons for guests of the Anantara Plaza Nice Hotel in France.

Guérin-Boëri, the most titled French athlete in freediving history and the subject of the documentary film “Sunny Boy,” will teach breath work and relaxation techniques on shore as well as an open water session as part of what the hotel is dubbing the “World of Silence” experience.

The experience will cost US$1563 (~€1397) per person and $1898 (~€1696) for two people. Group dives for up to four people are also available. There’s also a $241 (~€215) spa treatment, and room rates start at $384 (~€343) per night.

For more info, go to anantara.com.

SourceAnantara Plaza Nice Hotel
John Liang is the News Editor at DeeperBlue.com. He first got the diving bug while in High School in Cairo, Egypt, where he earned his PADI Open Water Diver certification in the Red Sea off the Sinai Peninsula. Since then, John has dived in a volcanic lake in Guatemala, among white-tipped sharks off the Pacific Coast of Costa Rica, and other places including a pool in Las Vegas helping to break the world record for the largest underwater press conference.

