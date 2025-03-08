Saturday, March 8, 2025
Diving Travel

Anthony’s Keys Resort Announces Yoga Summer Retreat

Sam Helmy
By Sam Helmy

-

Yoga on the Beach (Adobe Stock)
Yoga on the Beach (Adobe Stock)

Anthony’s Keys Resort is happy to announce the dates for its Summer Diving and Yoga Retreat under the guidance of Linda Sue Dingel and Terri Zimmerman.

The packages offer the perfect blend of scuba, snorkeling and yoga that will leave you recharged and rejuvenated.

The seven-night retreat takes place from August 23, 2025, to August 30, 2025

The event fee includes the following:

  • 7-Nights Accommodations: Hillside or waterfront bungalows are available, which offer stunning views and a peaceful ambiance.
  • Three Meals Daily: All meals are provided and feature fresh Caribbean flavors.
  • Yoga Sessions: Daily yoga sessions, including sunrise yoga, paddleboard yoga, and not to mention a unique underwater yoga experience.
  • Diving Or Snorkeling: Explore the stunning reefs with daily diving or snorkeling boat trips.
  • Dolphin Encounter: What is better than an intimate experience with these majestic creatures?
  • Group Activities: Welcome and closing circles, group dinners, and evening gatherings.
  • Excursion To Maya Key: Enjoy diving, snorkeling, a buffet lunch, and an optional yoga session.

The price also includes all of the following:

  • Roundtrip airport transfers
  • Welcome cocktail and orientation
  • Freshwater swimming pool
  • Complimentary kayaks and paddleboards
  • Free Wi-Fi in your room and common areas

Linda Sue Dingel is a PADI course director with an impressive list of achievements and over 30 years of experience in the industry. She brings a wealth of experience as well as a passion for the island.

Terri Zimmerman is a certified yoga instructor who likes to have a holistic approach to yoga, that incorporates breathwork, mindfulness, and physical postures. 

Prices for the weeklong yoga package are as follows:

  • Hill Superior Bungalow: $1,492 (Snorkeler Single Rate), $1,282 (Snorkeler Double Rate), $1,662 (Diver Single Rate), $1,452 (Diver Double Rate)
  • Key Superior Bungalow: $1,667 (Snorkeler Single Rate), $1,457 (Snorkeler Double Rate), $1,837 (Diver Single Rate), $1,627 (Diver Double Rate)

You can find out more information here.

SourceDiveNewsWire
Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

RELATED ARTICLES

SEARCH

CONNECT WITH US

858,282FansLike
112,919FollowersFollow
2,738FollowersFollow
22,801FollowersFollow
13,177FollowersFollow
25,921FollowersFollow
2,531SubscribersSubscribe

RECENT ARTICLES

WHO IS DEEPERBLUE.COM

DeeperBlue.com is the World’s Largest Community dedicated to FreedivingScuba Diving, Ocean Advocacy, and Diving Travel.

We’ve been dedicated to bringing you the freshest news, features, and discussions from around the underwater world since 1996.

POPULAR POSTS THIS WEEK

ABOUT US

ISSN 1469-865X | Copyright © 1996 - 2024 deeperblue.net limited. Use of this site is governed by the User Agreement, Privacy Policy and Disclosure Policy.

Contact us: hello@deeperblue.com

FOLLOW US