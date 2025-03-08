Anthony’s Keys Resort Announces Yoga Summer Retreat

Anthony’s Keys Resort is happy to announce the dates for its Summer Diving and Yoga Retreat under the guidance of Linda Sue Dingel and Terri Zimmerman.

The packages offer the perfect blend of scuba, snorkeling and yoga that will leave you recharged and rejuvenated.

The seven-night retreat takes place from August 23, 2025, to August 30, 2025

The event fee includes the following:

7-Nights Accommodations: Hillside or waterfront bungalows are available, which offer stunning views and a peaceful ambiance.

Hillside or waterfront bungalows are available, which offer stunning views and a peaceful ambiance. Three Meals Daily: All meals are provided and feature fresh Caribbean flavors.

All meals are provided and feature fresh Caribbean flavors. Yoga Sessions: Daily yoga sessions, including sunrise yoga, paddleboard yoga, and not to mention a unique underwater yoga experience.

Daily yoga sessions, including sunrise yoga, paddleboard yoga, and not to mention a unique underwater yoga experience. Diving Or Snorkeling: Explore the stunning reefs with daily diving or snorkeling boat trips.

Explore the stunning reefs with daily diving or snorkeling boat trips. Dolphin Encounter: What is better than an intimate experience with these majestic creatures?

What is better than an intimate experience with these majestic creatures? Group Activities: Welcome and closing circles, group dinners, and evening gatherings.

Welcome and closing circles, group dinners, and evening gatherings. Excursion To Maya Key: Enjoy diving, snorkeling, a buffet lunch, and an optional yoga session.

The price also includes all of the following:

Roundtrip airport transfers

Welcome cocktail and orientation

Freshwater swimming pool

Complimentary kayaks and paddleboards

Free Wi-Fi in your room and common areas

Linda Sue Dingel is a PADI course director with an impressive list of achievements and over 30 years of experience in the industry. She brings a wealth of experience as well as a passion for the island.

Terri Zimmerman is a certified yoga instructor who likes to have a holistic approach to yoga, that incorporates breathwork, mindfulness, and physical postures.

Prices for the weeklong yoga package are as follows:

Hill Superior Bungalow: $1,492 (Snorkeler Single Rate), $1,282 (Snorkeler Double Rate), $1,662 (Diver Single Rate), $1,452 (Diver Double Rate)

Key Superior Bungalow: $1,667 (Snorkeler Single Rate), $1,457 (Snorkeler Double Rate), $1,837 (Diver Single Rate), $1,627 (Diver Double Rate)

You can find out more information here.