Monday, January 15, 2024
Applications Are Open For The 2024 Lionfish Invitational

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmy

Lionfish
Lionfish

Applications are now open for the 2024 Lionfish Invitational.

The event will be taking place at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary on the following dates:

  • June 23-27, 2024 (FGBNMS & Kraken).
  • August 11-15, 2024 (Gulf of Mexico Rigs & Platforms).
  • September 8-12, 2024 (FGBNMS & Kraken).

Due to the remote location of the sanctuary, the Invitational is the only one to tackle the lionfish problem in the area. The multi-day event is more than just a derby and is more science-focused, with 11 dive teams working together to remove as many lionfish as possible.

However, an eight-person-strong dive team also conducts scientific surveys on the lionfish to record data before and after the event.

The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024.

You can find out more information and apply here.

Sam Helmy
Sam Helmyhttps://www.deeperblue.com
Sam Helmy is a TDI/SDI Instructor Trainer, and PADI Staff and Trimix Instructor. Diving for 28 years, a dive pro for 14, I have traveled extensively chasing my passion for diving. I am passionate about everything diving, with a keen interest in exploration, Sharks and big stuff, Photography and Decompression theory. Diving is definitely the one and only passion that has stayed with me my whole life! Sam is a Staff Writer for DeeperBlue.com

