Applications Are Open For The 2024 Lionfish Invitational

Applications are now open for the 2024 Lionfish Invitational.

The event will be taking place at the Flower Garden Banks National Marine Sanctuary on the following dates:

June 23-27, 2024 (FGBNMS & Kraken).

August 11-15, 2024 (Gulf of Mexico Rigs & Platforms).

September 8-12, 2024 (FGBNMS & Kraken).

Due to the remote location of the sanctuary, the Invitational is the only one to tackle the lionfish problem in the area. The multi-day event is more than just a derby and is more science-focused, with 11 dive teams working together to remove as many lionfish as possible.

However, an eight-person-strong dive team also conducts scientific surveys on the lionfish to record data before and after the event.

The deadline for applications is March 1, 2024.

You can find out more information and apply here.