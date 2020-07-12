Bikini Atoll: Into The Atomic Abyss

This week’s video is from OceanX as they explore Bikini Atoll. In the years after World War II, the Marshall Islands’ remote Bikini Atoll lit up with some of the most powerful nuclear tests ever conducted. These blasts left behind the wreckage of more than 70 Japanese and American warships that rest on the ocean floor to this day. Join the ALUCIA sub-team as they explore these haunting ghosts of the Nuclear Age. As one of our bucket list dive destinations, this is a fascinating look at diving in Bikini Atoll.

