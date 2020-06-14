Blue Whale | The Hunt: Hunger at Sea

This week’s video is from Hugh Pearson, award-winning producer, and director of underwater wildlife films such as Blue Planet, The Hunt, and Our Planet.

This video of the week is taken from the BBC Series The Hunt and shows a stunning sequence off the coast of California where you get to see the largest animal in the world as you’ve never seen them before. Incredibly it took nearly 2 years to capture this footage.

What is Video of the Week brought to you by Paralenz? Every week we bring you some of the most epic videos about diving from around the world whether that is Freediving, Scuba Diving, Snorkelling, or Spearfishing. We’re proud to showcase both amateur and professional videos alike.

