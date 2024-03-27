Lionfish Hunting Trip Dates Announced

Nonprofit organization Ocean Strike Team has announced the 2024 dates for their Lionfish Eco-Tourism Hunting trips.

These trips These trips — at US$1,080 (~€997) per person — are a four-day intensive workshop that teaches divers how to safely hunt and remove lionfish from waters off the “Lionfish Capital of the World,” i.e. Pensacola, Florida.

Guides will show participants the tips and tricks of how to become lionfish removal experts with the skills, knowledge and confidence to go anywhere and remove lionfish.

The workshop includes a three-hour classroom segment followed by three days of 2-tank boat dives as well as a gourmet chef-prepared lionfish dinner.

Use of all Lionfish-specific gear will be provided, including polespear and zookeeper.

The dates are April 11-24, May 23-26, June 20-23, July 18-21, August 22-26, September 12-15 and October 17-20. Custom dates are also available.

For more info, go to oceanstriketeam.org.